Kiwis or Shraddha Kapoor? Stree 2 actor reacts to viral meme after Day 1 of Bengaluru Test gets washed out

Follow us on Image Source : AP/SHRADDHA KAPOOR INSTAGRAM Shraddha Kapoor has long been associated with rain songs in her films and all-day incessant weather in Bengaluru gave the fans a chance to have some fun

The New Zealand men's cricket team would be wondering in which inauspicious time they decided to tour India twice as the unseasonal rains saw them watching rain falling and covers dominating the proceedings six days straight in the country. After all five days of play were washed out in Greater Noida in September during the one-off Test against Afghanistan, incessant rain in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 16 meant that the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand was called off without any play.

There were only a couple of occasions when there was some movement around the covers when it had stopped raining. On the second one, even the umpires came out for an inspection. However, the ground had taken in a lot of water for it to get match-ready before the officials decided to call it off. However, no play didn't affect the enthusiasm of fans as the social media reactions never stopped.

A meme page RVCJ on Instagram wrote, "Kiwis or Shraddha Kapoor?". The Stree 2 actor Shraddha Kapoor shared laughing emojis with a cloud on her Instagram story alongside the meme and her reaction has gone viral on the internet.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMShraddha Kapoor reaction to meme

For the uninitiated, Kapoor has long been known famously for her rain song sequences and dance numbers, whether it was 'Cham Cham' in the film Baaghi or 'Baarish' in the film Half Girlfriend. Kapoor had shot to fame with Aashiqui 2 in which the most popular song of the film 'Tum Hi Ho' was also picturised in rain.

As for the match, the forecast is better for the second day on Thursday, October 17, however, there are thunderstorms predicted for around 10-11 AM. The rest of the day is likely to remain overcast but there is a high possibility of another start-stop day. Both teams will be hoping for some play though as another full-day washout will further reduce the chances of a result in Bengaluru.