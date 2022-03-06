Body of Shane Warne moved to Thai mainland

Sunday, March 06, 2022
     
India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Bangkok Updated on: March 06, 2022 12:16 IST
Wreath, flowers and beers are left at the sign for Samujana Villas where Shane Warne died on Saturda
Image Source : SIRACHAI ARUNRUGSTICHAI/GETTY IMAGES

Wreath, flowers and beers are left at the sign for Samujana Villas where Shane Warne died on Saturday in Koh Samui on Sunday.

Highlights

  • Thai Police said on Sunday that initial investigations have shown no indication of foul play
  • But an autopsy is still expected to be performed in Thailand
  • Warne's family has requested a quick return of his body to Australia

The body Australian cricket star Shane Warne was transferred to the Thai mainland from the resort island of Koh Samui on Sunday.

The 52-year-old retired leg spinner was found unresponsive in his villa hotel in Koh Samui on Friday night and could not be revived at a nearby hospital. Yutthana Sirisombat of the Thai Police said on Sunday that initial investigations have shown no indication of foul play in Warne's death, but that an autopsy is still expected to be performed in Thailand.

Warne's family has requested a quick return of his body to Australia. On Saturday, Warne's manager James Erskine said Warne was only three days into a planned three-month vacation and alone, watching cricket, when he had a suspected heart attack.

(Reported by AP)

