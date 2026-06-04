'Body feels awesome': Pat Cummins keen on playing through the entirety of Australia's Test summer

New Delhi:

Australia skipper Pat Cummins is back from the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 and is raring to go for the national team. With the national team’s busiest season on record upcoming, Cummins is holding out hope that he can play through every test match. However, he did claim that it would be extremely tough for the trio of Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood to do it together.

It is worth noting that Cummins is looking to increase his bowling load in the coming months in order to prepare himself for the next 12 months that will feature a total of 21 Test matches for Australia. The Aussies will take on Bangladesh in August 2026 across two Test matches.

There is also a New Zealand series, a tour to South Africa, the BGT, and the Ashes lined up as well. With possibly the World Test Championship final in the mix as well, if Australia manage to qualify.

"Body feels awesome. I got a scan, all sweet, so now it's the next step up, which is getting ready to bowl 20 overs in a day and wake up and do it again in a Test match,” Cummins said at a media event.

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Cummins hopeful of featuring in every single upcoming Test

Furthermore, Cummins also talked about how he hopes to be on the pitch for Australia in their upcoming Test series. He revealed how he has not featured as much for the national team in recent times, and that has brought him into the new season at the peak of his fitness.

"The lucky thing is I haven't played much in the last year or so, so I'm actually coming in physically as good as I possibly could be. I'm kind of hoping that I play all of them, but I'm sure things will pop up along the way. It'd be very surprising if the same three bowlers played in 21 of the Tests. There might be a little bit of chopping and changing. It's kind of unprecedented,” he added.

He also talked about how white ball cricket will have to take a backseat for him as he shifts his focus entirely on red-ball cricket.

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