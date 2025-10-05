Blunder at toss during IND vs PAK Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash? Check what happened | WATCH India and Pakistan face each other in their second matches of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. India were asked to bat first, and the Women in Blue made one change to their Playing XI. Meanwhile, there was a big blunder during the toss of the clash.

New Delhi:

India and Pakistan lock horns in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. The Women in Blue, looking to make a statement in the tournament, have won their first match and are aiming for a double delight.

India were asked to bat first in the clash between the arch-rivals. The Women in Blue made one change with Renuka Singh Thakur coming in for the ill Amanjot Kaur.

Meanwhile, there seemed to have been a blunder at the toss when India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her Pakistan counterpart Fatima Sana were in the middle. Sana won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, in what is being seen as a major blunder, the Pakistani skipper apparently called 'tails', while the actual outcome of the toss turned out to be 'heads'.

This means Sana had not called right, and India's skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, should have won the toss in place of Sana. Right after Sana made her call, the match referee and broadcaster Mel Jones repeated 'heads is the call', which points out that it could have been a blunder made by the referee and the broadcaster.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the no-handshake gate spread over to the women's game, too. India and Pakistan women's teams' captains did not shake hands at the toss, after the BCCI reportedly told the Indian team to avoid the greeting. The no-handshake row began in the Asia Cup 2025 when the Indian men's team refused handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts during all three matches, including the final, which India won by five wickets.

Coming to the ongoing clash, the Indian women's team made one change with Renuka coming in for Amanjot. Pakistan also made one tweak with Sadaf Shamas replacing Omaima Sohail.

"We're going to bowl first, looks like there could be some moisture on the wicket. One change for us - Sadaf Shamas replaces Omaima Sohail - our confidence is great, hopefully we'll play better today. Anything under 250 could be a good chase," Pakistan skipper Fatima said at the toss.

"We played a good series here before the WC. We're thinking positively and are looking to do well. One unfortunate change - Amanjot isn't playing (she's ill), Renuka Thakur replaces her. We've gelled well as a team and looking forward to today's contest," India skipper Harmanpreet said at the toss.