Blow for India as Hardik Pandya ruled out of ODI series against England; who will be key now?

New Delhi:

In a major blow for India, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against England, news agency ANI reported. Pandya, who missed a few matches in the IPL 2026, was dealt with a back spasm before a leg strain delayed his comeback to the Indian side. He was ruled out of the Afghanistan ODI series after being cleared fit.

Hardik reported to the BCCI CoE for his back spasms following the IPL 2026 with the Mumbai Indians. The all-rounder was working his way from the issue and had been given a clearance for the three-match series against Afghanistan before a fresh blow pegged him back as he was ruled out of the home series against the Asian side.

The fresh blow might be a boon and also a bane for India. While Hardik's unavailability will hamper the side and the team combination, it will provide Nitish Kumar Reddy with yet another opportunity to showcase his credentials as a backup all-rounder in the MI captain's absence.

Nitish played in two of the three ODIs during the Afghanistan series. He impressed with a two-wicket haul in the first ODI, having not been given a chance to bat. The SRH all-rounder missed the second game due to thigh soreness and was back for the third ODI in Chennai. India are yet to name their ODI squad for the England series. They have announced their T20I squads for the Ireland and England series, but the wait continues for the ODI squad.

Virat Kohli to report to CoE

Virat Kohli's return to the ODIs might not be too long away as the Indian talisman seems to be in line for the England series. Kohli is recovering from a hamstring injury that he suffered during the Indian Premier League 2026 final, which forced him to miss the ODI series against Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Kohli is set to report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) on June 22 for further evaluation of his hamstring recovery, ESPNCricinfo reported. The India icon would be assessed at the CoE ahead of the ODI series against England, which will be played from July 14 to 19.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli injury update: Positive news on India talisman ahead of England ODI series