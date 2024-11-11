Blow for Bangladesh! Captain ruled out of Test series against West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bangladesh Cricket team.

Bangladesh have suffered a body blow as their captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim have been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against West Indies. Shanto has suffered a groin strain, while Mushfiqur has picked up a finger injury.

Mushfiqur has also been suffering from a shoulder injury since the Test series against Pakistan. He then picked up a finger injury while doing wicketkeeping in the first ODI against Afghanistan in the ongoing series. He was ruled out of the remaining two ODIs and has now been kept out of the two Tests against West Indies.

Meanwhile, Shanto sustained a groin strain during the second ODI against Afghanistan and is out of the third ODI and now the West Indies Tests too. He was sent for scans and the BCB senior physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury later confirmed the nature of the injury.

"We have received the team physio's report and the scan report, which has confirmed a Grade II strain on his left groin. This will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. We will reassess his condition after two weeks. He will return home from the UAE to continue his rehab," Chowdhury said in a statement.

The Bangladesh Board has not named a replacement for Shanto. In his absence, Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be leading the team. Meanwhile, Litton Das is back in the team after missing the second Test against South Africa and the ODIs against Afghanistan due to fever.

The top-order features Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan. Litton Das will keep the gloves. The pace department features Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana. The spin department has Hasan Murad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam.

Bangladesh will tour the West Indies for an all-format series that includes two Tests, three T20Is, and three ODIs. The tour will begin with a four-day warm-up game on November 15, followed by the opening Test from November 22 onwards. The ODI series will kickstart on December 8.

Bangladesh Test squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad