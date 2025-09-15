Blow for Afghanistan, Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out from Asia Cup 2025, replacement named Naveen-ul-Haq last featured in an international match in December 2024 and was part of Afghanistan's squad for the recent tri-series and the Asia Cup 2025. Meanwhile, he has not been declared fit by the ACB medical team and has been ruled out for the remainder of the Asia Cup.

New Delhi:

In a major blow for Afghanistan, star pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been ruled out for the remainder of the Asia Cup 2025 as he is 'still recovering from a shoulder injury'. Afghanistan have named speedster Abdullah Ahmadzai as his replacement.

"Afghanistan's veteran fast bowler, Naveen Ul Haq, has been ruled out of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. He is still recovering from a shoulder injury and has not been declared fit by the ACB medical team to participate in the remaining matches," Afghanistan Cricket Board wrote in a statement on X. The Board added that Naveen will be undergo 'intensive treatment and rehabilitation until he is fully fit'.

Afghanistan have meanwhile added Ahmadzai to their main squad from the reserves. Ahmadzai has played one T20I for the Afghanistan side and made his debut against the UAE in the tri-series that also featured Pakistan.

Naveen was picked in the 17-member Afghanistan squad for the continental tournament. He was in line to play his first international match this year after last competing in a T20I in December 2024.

The speedster has retired from ODIs, and with Afghanistan playing majorly ODIs, he has not played a game.

Coming to Afghanistan, the Rashid Khan-led side has played one match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 and registered an emphatic win over Hong Kong in their opener. Afghanistan have been placed in a group of death alongside Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong in Group B. They will next face Bangladesh in their second clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on September 16, before their final group game against Sri Lanka on September 18. Afghanistan will have to be at their best to reach the Super Four.

Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup 2025: Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi.