New Delhi:

New Zealand have suffered a major blow ahead of the second Test against India, as pacer Blair Tickner has been ruled out of the match, owing to a hamstring injury. New Zealand cricket (NZC) has confirmed the development, with the team management bringing in Matt Fisher as his replacement for the match.

Meanwhile, Tickner picked up the injury during a training session in Wellington while preparing for the series. Although he was part of New Zealand’s squad for the first Test at the Basin Reserve, he did not feature in the playing XI. The contest ended in a draw as both teams now have everything to play for in the second and final Test of the series.

The board has so far confirmed that Tickner will undergo further medical examinations to establish the extent of the problem and determine his recovery timeline.

His absence comes at an important stage of the series, particularly given the workload carried by New Zealand's pace attack in the opening fixture. Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy were required to bowl a combined 166 overs during the Wellington Test. With very little recovery time between the two Tests, Fisher’s inclusion provides additional options for the visitors.

Can Fisher create an impact?

The 27-year-old Fisher has limited experience in Test cricket, having made his debut in August 2025. He has not represented New Zealand in the longest format since that appearance. However, he has featured regularly in the ongoing India tour, playing four ODIs and two T20Is. He claimed at least one wicket in every match in which he bowled.

Tickner’s absence is another concern for New Zealand, considering his previous contributions in Test cricket. Across six appearances, the right-arm fast bowler has claimed 22 wickets at an average of 27.45. His most recent Test outing came during New Zealand’s tour of England earlier this year.

He also encountered a separate fitness setback during the ongoing white-ball leg against India, as the pacer suffered a concussion after being struck on the helmet by a bouncer.

TIckner’s injury is also concerning as New Zealand face a demanding international schedule after the India series, with a four-Test series in Australia from December 9. Their home programme against Sri Lanka will subsequently include three ODIs, three T20Is and two Tests.

Also Read:

Priyansh Arya goes berserk with 181 vs Tamil Nadu in SMAT, matches world record for most sixes