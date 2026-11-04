Blair Tickner equals world record with charismatic batting show in first ODI vs India in Auckland

Auckland:

New Zealand ace pacer Blair Tickner produced a blistering show in the opening ODI against India at Eden Park in Auckland. The 33-year-old smacked 34 runs off 23 balls in the middle and during which he hit four maximums. Three of which were struck against Arshdeep Singh. Meanwhile, with four sixes to his name in an innings, Tickner joined Mohammad Amir and Naseem Shah for the most sixes scored by a No. 11 batter in an ODI innings.

Tickner's achievement also surpassed the previous benchmark among New Zealand's No. 11 batters. Former pacer Shane Bond had held the national record with three sixes against India in Auckland on January 11, 2003. Tickner moved beyond that mark with his four sixes in the series opener.

In the meantime, Tickner's contribution proved crucial to New Zealand's recovery after India had reduced them to 146/9. With the innings approaching its conclusion, the right-hander joined Jacob Duffy to produce a valuable final-wicket partnership that changed the complexion of the total.

The pair added 39 runs from 31 deliveries, giving the home side some much-needed runs after its lower order had struggled against India's bowling attack. Duffy provided support with an unbeaten 15 from 21 balls, while Tickner took responsibility for taking it to a respectable total after 150 looked difficult at one stage.

New Zealand post 185, India win by five wickets

Tim Seifert had provided the highest individual score for New Zealand, making 38 from 43 deliveries. Glenn Phillips contributed 30, but the hosts struggled to maintain consistency through the innings. They ended up scoring 185 runs in the first innings/

India's bowling effort was led by Arshdeep, who claimed four wickets. Gurnoor Brar returned figures of 3/44 in 9.2 overs, while Anshul Kamboj delivered an economical performance, taking two wickets for just 22 runs in his allotted 10 overs.

When it came to the chase, India lost Rohit Sharma’s wicket early as the senior cricketer scored a six-ball duck. However, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill stabilised the innings with a 113-run stand. Kohli went on to score 74 runs off 51 balls as India won the match by five wickets.

Also Read:

Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to register major milestone in first ODI against New Zealand