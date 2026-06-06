'Bit of a dream': Emilio Gay opens up after half-century on debut against New Zealand

New Delhi:

England have been exceptional with the ball in the first Test of their series against New Zealand. The two sides met at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London for the first Test, and after being bundled out on a score of 140 runs in the first innings, England followed it up with a brilliant showing with the ball, limiting New Zealand to a score of 113 runs.

One of the standout performers from the clash was the debutant Emilio Gay. Despite getting out on a score of eight runs in the first innings, Gay was brilliant in the second innings as he scored 57 runs in 95 deliveries as England posted a total of 226 runs in the second innings, giving the Black Caps a target of 254 runs.

Speaking on the same, Gay took centre stage and talked about the performance that he put in on his debut and how it feels like he is dreaming.

"It was a surreal day yesterday and then today was a bit of a whirlwind. I think the whole couple of days felt like a bit of a dream: 40,000 fans at Lord's, tough conditions, getting my cap, family being here. I'm trying to lap it all in and enjoy it,” Gay was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

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Gay gave his take on his dismissal

It is worth noting that Emilio stitched together a brilliant partnership with Ben Duckett on a difficult wicket. England looked to be running away with it, but the dismissal of Emilio led to a short collapse.

"I was disappointed when I got out - the overheads, the lights were on and Brooky and Rooty followed soon after. There was a natural disappointment that I had done all the hard work, faced nearly 100 balls, so the timing of it was a bit frustrating. I got a pretty good ball, but it felt like a real shift in momentum,” Gay said.

Day 3 of the clash between England and New Zealand will begin with the Black Caps on a score of 36/3, with the side needing 218 more runs to win the first Test.

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