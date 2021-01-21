'Bit disappointed...': Harry Kane tweets after RCB announce IPL 2021 retention list

Image Source : GETTY Harry Kane

Captain of the England football team and Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane, on Wednesday, came up with a cheeky tweet moments after Royal Challengers Bangalore announced their retention list for IPL 2021 auction which is expected o be held next month.

"Bit disappointed not to be selected but nothing I can do now. Will still be cheering the boys on," Kane wrote on Twitter in reply to RCB's post mentioning the 12 players they have retained for the 14th season.

Last year, Kane had shared a video of his batting skills with a tennis ball in an indoor net and tagged Virat Kohli and RCB. "Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. Face with tears of joy. Cricket bat and ball. Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli??," Kane tweeted.

Bit disappointed not to be selected but nothing I can do now. Will still be cheering the boys on 😂🏏🔥 https://t.co/Jq17o1m3aO — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 20, 2021

Kohli replied saying, "Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter-attacking batsman."

Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter attacking batsman😃👏 @HKane https://t.co/rYjmVUkdwO — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 28, 2020

RCB have released the most number of players this season - 10 - including Chris Morris, Aaron Finch and Moeen Ali. RCB had finished fourth last season with 14 points from as many games. They have been now left with a purse of 35.7 crore ahead of the auction.