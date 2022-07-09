Birmingham police takes in man for questioning after racial abuse during Edgbaston Test

Follow us on Image Source : SHUTTERSTOCK Several Indian fans had taken to Twitter to report the racist behaviour they endured during the fourth day's play on Monday night.

After Indian fans complained of racial abuse ahead on the sidelines of the Edgbaston Test, the Birmingham Police arrested a man in his early thirties for a "racially aggravated public order offence" for further questioning.

"A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the test match in #Birmingham on Monday. He remains in custody for questioning," Birmingham Police tweeted on Friday.

Several Indian fans had taken to Twitter to report the racist behaviour they endured during the fourth day's play on Monday night. They had claimed that some British fans hurled racial taunts at them.

England won the Test by seven wickets on Tuesday. "We've launched a criminal investigation into reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the Test match in Birmingham," a West Midlands Police spokesperson told 'Sky Sports News.'

"We're liaising with Edgbaston officials to understand what's happened and would encourage anyone who heard any racist language or gestures, or has video footage that could help, to get in touch.

"We're aware of images circulating on social media showing an alleged offender. We're making enquiries to identify the person and would urge him to come forward and speak to us."

In a slew of measures, Warwickshire County Cricket Club has decided to deploy "undercover football crowd-style spotters" in the stadium at Edgbaston, which will also host the second T20I between India and England on Saturday, to listen to and report abusive behaviour.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened on the field. In India's previous tour to Australia, Mohammed Siraj too was subjected to racial abuse from the crowd.

As far as the match is concerned, England scripted history by chasing 378 runs to win the final test on day five by seven wickets.

(Inpust PTI)