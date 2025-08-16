Big show Glenn Maxwell comes clutch as Australia clinch series to remain unbeaten at Cairns Glenn Maxwell played a scintillating knock as he slammed a fifty to take Australia home in the third T20I of the series against South Africa. With Australia's backs against the wall, Maxwell came clutch to take his team home with two wickets in hand.

New Delhi:

'Big show' Glenn Maxwell proved his tag right yet again as he came clutch to take Australia home in the third T20I against South Africa on Saturday, August 16. With their backs against the wall, following a collapse while chasing 173, Maxwell produced a scintillating knock to take his team over the line in a series-clinching win with two wickets in hand.

The victory keeps Australia's winning run intact at Cairns. They have not lost a single match at the venue, having won all five ODIs and two Test matches before this T20I victory.

Meanwhile, Australia also extended their winning run in the T20I series. This was the seventh consecutive series in which the Aussies have not lost. The last series they lost was against India in late 2023 in India. During this period, the Aussies have won six of their seven series, with one ending in a 1-1 tie with England.

Maxwell holds fort with backs against the wall

Australia were on a roll in their chase of 173 when captain Mitchell Marsh was in the middle. He took his team unscathed to 52/0 along with Travis Head at the end of the powerplay. However, the tables turned when the hosts lost four wickets in quick succession. From 66/0, the Aussies were in trouble at 88/4.

That's when Maxwell entered, and he took the game on. He hit a four on the first ball he faced and then two more in the next over as he kept the scoreboard chipping. Tim David slammed Corbin Bosch for a four and six but fell in the next over of Kagiso Rabada, who also removed Aaron Hardie to send the Aussies 122/6 after 14 overs.

Maxwell kept his team marching ahead and got to his fifty off 30 balls. With Aussies needing 12 from the final two overs and two wickets in hand, the Proteas plotted a twist again with Corbin Bosch taking two in the 19th. The hosts needed 10 from the final over with Maxwell on strike.

His slog on the first ball off Lungi Ngidi was saved by a brilliant effort at long-on by Bosch; however, he hit a four off the next ball, denied a single on the fourth and then reverse scooped Ngidi for a four on the fifth to take his team home with a ball to spare and two wickets in hand.

Earlier, Dewald Brevis had slammed a blistering fifty as he made 53 from 26 balls to help the Proteas put 172.