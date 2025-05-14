'Big shoes to fill': James Anderson calls Virat Kohli 'one of the greatest' after latter's Test retirement Virat Kohli shocked the cricketing fraternity by retiring from Tests on Monday (May 12) with 9230 runs to his name in the format in 123 Tests. His greatest rival James Anderson has opened up on Kohli's retirement now, calling him one of the greatest batters in the longest format.

New Delhi:

Arguably the greatest fast bowler in the history of Test cricket, James Anderson has lauded Virat Kohli, who hung up his boots from the format on May 12 (Monday). Not many expected this move from Kohli, especially ahead of the massive England tour in June. The 36-year-old finished his Test career with 9230 runs in 123 Tests at an average of 46.85. Kohli also smacked 30 centuries and 31 fifties during his 14-year illustrious career in whites for India.

Anderson enjoyed a good time against Kohli on the field, dismissing him seven times in 36 innings, the most alongside Nathan Lyon of Australia. However, he was no short of words while praising the Indian cricketer calling him one of the greatest Test batters to have ever played the game. He also called Rohit Sharma one of the great players. For the unversed, Rohit Sharma also called it quits from the format last week.

However, Anderson believes India have a great talent pool and even though Kohli's shoes are the biggest to fill, he has cautioned England ahead of the five-match series. "Great players. There will be a new captain because Sharma has retired. Kohli, one of the greatest Test batters who’s ever been. There are big shoes to fill there, but they’ve got a huge amount of talent in their squad.

"You just have to watch the IPL. They are bringing players into Test cricket from the IPL now who are just so attacking, aggressive, and fearless," Anderson said while speaking to TalkSport. Rohit and Kohli's retirements from Test has left a big hole in India's line-up, but Anderson reckons Team India will pose a huge challenge at home to the English side.

"If I’m being honest, looking back at my career, that happened too much where, 18 months out from an Ashes, the management and even the players starting to look towards that and actually forgetting what’s in front of you. India is going to be such a tough challenge even at home. They are a strong side," Anderson added.