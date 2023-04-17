IPL 2023: Big change announced in middle of tournament, LSG vs CSK match rescheduled

Follow us on Image Source : IPL CSK vs LSG

IPL 2023 is taking exciting twists and turns and viewers are getting to witness last-over matches as well. There is a big update on the schedule of the tournament. The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings which was earlier set to be played on May 4, has been rescheduled. Let's know about it.

A big change in the schedule has been announced as the date of the CSK vs LSG match is rescheduled to the 3rd of May and the timing will be 3:30 PM. This big decision has been taken in view of the municipal elections. However, no official declaration has been made in this regard but BCCI has informally told the teams that the match will be held a day earlier, according to ESPNcricinfo.

2 matches have been played this season between CSK and LSG. Out of which both the teams have won 1 match each. The previous match between the two teams was played at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, in which CSK won by 12 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants have played 5 matches so far, out of which they have won 3. Lucknow's team is at number two with 6 points. On the other hand, four-time champion CSK has played 5 matches so far in IPL 2023 and has won 3 of them.

Full Squads:



CSK: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala

LSG: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra

Latest Cricket News