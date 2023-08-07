Big blow for Australia, captain Pat Cummins injured ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins

Five-time champions Australia became the first team to name a squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 when the country's board announced an 18-member team for future ODIs and the tournament. Australia named their squad for South Africa and India ODIs filled with experienced and young stars. However, Aussies are facing issues with injury to their captain Pat Cummins.

Cummins suffered an injury to his left wrist during the fifth Test of the Ashes 2023 series. The Aussie star has been rested out for six weeks for rehabilitation for the injury. There was a report that Cummins is set to miss Australia's preparations for World Cup. Moreover, when Australia announced squads for the upcoming T20 and ODI competitions, Cummins was not in the T20 squad for the South Africa series.

Now as per cricket.com.au, Cummins will not be part of the 50-over series against South Africa. It states that Cummins join the ODI squad in South Africa to prepare for a return to playing in India.

Australia play three T20Is and five ODIs in South Africa, followed by three 50-over games in India. The T20Is will be played first from August 30 to September 3, followed by ODIs against the Proteas from September 7 onwards. However, there is no confirmation on who will lead the Aussies in the ODIs vs South Africa as there is no vice-captain for the series.

Australia's chief selector George Bailey opened up about Cummins' injury. (Cummins has) an undisplaced fracture of his left radius which requires six weeks of rehabilitation," Bailey said. "We view a period of enforced rest for Pat as a positive ahead of this important World Cup campaign. There are still a number of games he could play before the World Cup which is more than enough for him to have a strong preparation," he added.

Australia's ODI squad for India, South Africa and ODI WC:

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa (To be trimmed to 15 for World Cup).

