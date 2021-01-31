Sunday, January 31, 2021
     
Watch: Intentional or not? James Vince left stranded on 98 after Andrew Tye's wide ball ends game

The internet was torn with opinions after Andrew Tye bowled a wide delivery, with James Vince needing only two runs to complete his century.

New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2021 8:35 IST
The internet was torn with opinions after Andrew Tye bowled a wide delivery, with James Vince needing only two runs to complete his century.

With only two runs needed for a century and a run to win the game, James Vince would've hoped to reach the three-figure mark with a big hit for Sydney Sixers. However, the end turned anti-climactic as Andrew Tye bowled a slow wide bouncer down the leg side.

Vince stared towards Tye for a few seconds before he eventually shook hands with him, as the game ended in a huge 9-wicket win for the Sixers.

And while Vince may have made peace with it all, the fans on the internet turned against the Australian bowler for 'denying' the batsman a chance to go for the century.

Watch:

Vince, reacting to the incident afterwards, was asked if Tye said anything to him later. "Not a lot…don't want to point fingers. It almost hit him on the toes, it was pretty short. I hope he didn't mean it anyway," Vince said.

"It would have been nice to get a hundred, it was only really when Hughesy blocked out a couple that I started thinking about it," he said.

"In hindsight I took one off Richo [Richardson] to cover which I probably shouldn't have taken. Just focused on getting the job done, would have been a bit of icing on the cake but in the end just happy to be there at the end and get the guys home."

However, the internet was not too kind to Tye and many fans, as well as former England captain Michael Vaughan, posed questions on the bowler's delivery:

