Bhuvneshwar Kumar reflects on special moment with Sachin Tendulkar in Ranji Trophy Veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently came forward and talked about a special moment that he shared with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the Ranji Trophy 2008-09 final, when he dismissed him in the clash.

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently came forward and recalled a special moment that he shared with legendary former India batter Sachin Tendulkar. It is worth noting that Bhuvneshwar Kumar took the prized wicket of Sachin Tendulkar in the Ranji Trophy in the 2008-09 final.

Mumbai took on Uttar Pradesh in the summit clash, and Bhuvneshwar managed to dismiss Tendulkar. He opined that taking the wicket of Tendulkar proved to be a special moment for the pacer.

"It was the 2008-09 season when I got the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar. That changed a lot of things. It was the Ranji Trophy final and it was my second season. It was a big moment for me to get him out and it is difficult to explain it. It was an inside edge and the fielder was slightly behind short-leg. It is not a written position in the book but the fielder just happened to be there and the ball went into his hands. It was in my luck and it happened," Bhuvneshwar Kumar said in a video shared by RCB on their YouTube channel.

Interestingly, Bhuvneshwar dismissed Tendulkar on a 15-ball duck in the first innings of the game. Where Uttar Pradesh lost the game by a whopping 243 runs, Bhuvneshwar was exceptional for his side, taking six wickets in the game and amassing 121 runs in the two innings.

Furthermore, the 35-year-old also talked about his rise in Test cricket. He credited former India skipper Virat Kohli for the transformation of the side in the longest format. He expressed how aggression was needed from the Indian team in the longest format, and Kohli brought in just that.

"The way Virat captained in Tests, I will give him the credit for the transformation. We all know he is aggressive on the field and in Test cricket you need that nature because the match happens for 5 days. Many times wickets are flat and nothing is happening. Virat had the hunger that we don't have to just go through the motion, we have to do something,” he said.