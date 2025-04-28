Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, leaves veteran spinner behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a poor game against the Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru, but stormed back to his best as he registered figures of 3/33 against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday, which went a long way in RCB restricting the hosts to a chaseable score of 162.

New Delhi:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued his superb form in the ongoing IPL season for RCB as he stormed back after a poor game against the Rajasthan Royals. Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, registering the figures of 3/33 against the Delhi Capitals and effectively breaking the back of their middle-order with important wickets of KL Rahul, Ashutosh Sharma and Tristan Stubbs. The three-wicket haul helped Kumar to get to 193 wickets in the IPL, which is the second-highest in the tournament.

Kumar surpassed the veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who has 192 wickets in his name in the IPL and is now just seven away from becoming only the second bowler after Yuzvendra Chahal (214) to complete a double century of wickets in the cash-rich league.

Most wickets in IPL

214 - Yuzvendra Chahal (MI/PBKS/RCB/RR)

193 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (PWI/RCB/SRH)

192 - Piyush Chawla (CSK/KKR/KXIP/MI)

187 - Sunil Narine (KKR)

185 - R Ashwin (CSK/DC/KXIP/RPS/RR)

Kumar had formed an outstanding bowling partnership with Josh Hazlewood, who too took a couple of key wickets on Sunday to restrict the Capitals down to a score of 162, which was certainly short in the end as RCB romped home in the penultimate over to get to 14 points and jump to the top of the table. Kumar already has 12 wickets to his name in the season, while Hazlewood is at the top with 16 wickets.

RCB now have seven wins in their kitty in 10 games and are primed to get through to the playoffs with relative ease compared to the last season when they had to scrap for every win and potentially win everything in their last six games to qualify. RCB have three home games remaining and even if they win two out of their next four, the top two spot shouldn't be that far.