'Bharat my Matrubhumi, a temple for me,' says ex-Pak cricketer Danish Kaneria; gives update on citizenship Danish Kaneria gave an update on the rumours of his wish for an Indian citizenship. He called India his 'Matrubhumi' and a 'temple' as he clarified the citizenship rumours.

New Delhi:

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria on Saturday clarified that he is not seeking Indian citizenship, putting a full stop to the rumours that his positive remarks for India stem from his such wish.

Kaneria, the ex-Pakistani cricketer, has several times said it publicly that he has faced discrimination by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In a social media post, the former cricketer has stated that Pakistan is his 'Janmabhoomi' while India is his 'Matrubhumi'.

"Lately, I have seen many people questioning me, asking why I do not speak about Pakistan, why I comment on Bharat’s internal matters, and some even alleging that I do all this for Bharatiya citizenship. I feel it is important to set the record straight," he began his post on X with.

He reiterated that he has been discriminated by the PCB. "From Pakistan and its people, I have received much, above all, the love of the awam. But alongside that love, I also faced deep discrimination from Pakistani authorities and the PCB, including attempts of forced conversion," he added.

Kaneria then made his opinion clear about Indian citizenship. "Regarding Bharat and its citizenship, let me be absolutely clear. Pakistan may be my Janmabhoomi, but Bharat, the land of my ancestors, is my Matrubhumi. For me, Bharat is like a temple. At present, I have no plans to seek Bharatiya citizenship. If in the future someone like me chooses to do so, the CAA is already in place for people like us.

"Therefore, those who claim that my words or actions are driven by the desire for citizenship are completely wrong. I will continue to stand for dharma and to expose the anti-nationals and pseudo-secularists who are damaging our ethos and attempting to divide our society.

"To those concerned for my safety, with the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram, I am safe and happy with my family. My fate rests in the hands of Lord Ram. Jai Shri Ram," he said.