'Better than half the internationals at IPL': Steyn makes stunning remark after AB de Villiers' stupendous WCL AB de Villiers led the South Africa Champions to their maiden WCL title in Birmingham, smashing a century in the final, capping off a mind-boggling campaign, which included three centuries. South Africa Champions beat the Pakistan Champions by 9 wickets in the final.

Birmingham:

Former South African fast bowler and one of the legends of the game, Dale Steyn, reckoned that AB de Villiers, at 41, retired from all competitive levels of cricket, might still be a better player than several overseas stars playing at the IPL. Steyn's comment came after de Villiers bossed the second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) like it was nobody's business, scoring 431 runs in six matches, averaging a whopping 143 and striking at 221.

“Unpopular/Popular opinion. Ab is still better than half the internationals at IPL. Maybe even more,” Steyn wrote on Twitter (now X). Several fans agreed with Steyn, while many mentioned that since it was the oldies playing against the oldies, the judgement had to be done considering those factors.

Agreed, the level of cricket might not be up to the standards, but de Villiers clearly looked too good for this level and many reckoned that if he returns from retirement and plays a couple of the T20 leagues, he still might be able to outshine several players. De Villiers smashed a 41-ball century, a 39-ball hundred and scored one off 47 balls in the final. It was a freak operating, and young or old, it seems to be South Africa's year and their time of breaking the knockouts hoodoo across formats.

De Villiers last played in the IPL in 2021, before retiring from all formats of the game. Since then, he hasn't played much cricket, but admittedly put in hard yards before the WCL to get into the rhythm of playing and scoring runs.

South Africa defeated the Pakistan Champions in the final, who have now lost two finals in a row. However, with the PCB putting a blanket ban on their participation and the country's strained political relations with India, the future of the competition is in doubt, since the majority of the ownership is Indian.