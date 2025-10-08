‘Better option’: Mohammed Kaif gives his take on Sanju Samson's exclusion from ODI squad for Australia tour Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif recently came forward and talked about Sanju Samson's exclusion from India's ODI squad for the upcoming Australia tour. He criticised the selection panel for not picking Samson in the ODI squad.

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to tour Australia for a white-ball series. After the conclusion of the ongoing two-game test series against the West Indies, the Men in Blue will take on the Aussies across three ODI matches and five T20Is in a series that will kick off on October 19.

Recently, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and revealed India’s squads for the Australia tour, and much to fans’ surprise, star batter Sanju Samson was not selected in India’s ODI squad that will take on Australia.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif came forward and gave his take. He criticised the selectors for leaving out Samson, as Dhruv Jurel earned the call-up ahead of the experienced batter.

“I feel that Dhruv Jurel played really well when he scored that century (against WI). He looked very compact and organized, and he is definitely the future of Indian cricket. He has that ability to score in every match. But leaving out Sanju Samson was a wrong decision because Sanju usually plays in the lower order, around number 5 or 6, and for that position, he is a much better option than Jurel,” Kaif said in a YouTube live session on his channel.

Kaif opined Samson deserved a spot in the ODI squad

Furthermore, Kaif pointed out how Sanju Samson has been a consistent performer in the IPL, and the conditions in Australia would have suited him, and the selectors made a blunder not picking him in the ODI Squad.

“At that spot, you need someone who can hit sixes, especially against spinners. We saw Sanju Samson’s strength in the Asia Cup. If he had gone to Australia, he would have hit Adam Zampa for maximums. He’s in the top 10 for most sixes in the IPL, and he fits perfectly at number 5 or 6 in Australian conditions,” Kaif said.