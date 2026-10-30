Beth Mooney takes over as Perth Scorchers' captain from Sophie Devine ahead of WBBL clash

In a major development, WBBL (Women’s Big Bash League) franchise, Perth Scorchers’ women came forward and announced that star batter Beth Mooney will be taking over as the side’s captain after Sophie Devine announced that she would be stepping down as the skipper.

Since moving to Scorchers from Brisbane Heat in 2020, Beht Mooney has played a total of 80 games for the side and will be taking over as the skipper from Sophie Devine, who had led the side for six years and played some good cricket for the side.

After being named the new captain, Mooney took centre stage and talked about how delighted she is to be taking over as the captain and how she hoped to put her best foot forward for the franchise as they gear up for their first game of the WBBL season.

"It's an incredible honour and opportunity to be offered the chance to lead Perth Scorchers in WBBL|12. Perth and the Scorchers have become a second home to me, and I've been fortunate to play alongside some amazing teammates and leaders during my time in WA. We've built a strong culture on and off the field and we're incredibly proud to represent the state,” Mooney said in a statement.

“Soph (Devine) has done an incredible job over the last six years, and I'll no doubt be picking her brains throughout the season. We have a talented team that is hungry for success - especially after falling just short in last year's decider - so we're itching to step on to the field,” she added.

Becky Grundy hailed Sophie Devine for her contribution to Perth Scorchers

With the announcement being made official, Perth Scorchers’ head coach Becky Grundy took centre stage and heaped massive praise on Sophie Devine for her contributions to the franchise over the years as captain.

"Soph has been an exceptional leader, our first championship captain and a huge driver of our fantastic team culture. We're grateful for the enormous amount she contributed to the role, and I look forward to working closely with her and Beth (Mooney) again this season as we target the club's second championship,” Grundy said.

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