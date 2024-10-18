Friday, October 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Beth Mooney shatters world record in Australia's T20 World Cup semifinal defeat over South Africa

Beth Mooney shatters world record in Australia's T20 World Cup semifinal defeat over South Africa

Beth Mooney wasn't at her fluent best against South Africa in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday, October 17. The southpaw scored 44 runs off 42 balls at a strike rate of 104.74 and helped Australia post 134 on the board.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2024 7:05 IST
Beth Mooney.
Image Source : AP Beth Mooney.

Beth Mooney had a personal milestone to cherish on Thursday (October 17) as Australia got knocked out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 after their eight-wicket loss to South Africa in the first semifinal at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS).

The southpaw became the fastest player to score 3000 runs in Women's T20Is as she shattered Stafanie Taylor's all-time record.

Mooney scaled the milestone in her 100th T20I innings and took three innings less to move past the former West Indies skipper.

Mooney is also the fastest to the milestone in terms of time. She completed 3000 runs in the shortest format of the game in just eight years and 265 days. Earlier, her teammate and former Australia captain Meg Lanning had reached the milestone in 11 years and 21 days.

However, Mooney couldn't make it special as Australia failed to defend their title and got knocked out of the tournament. Mooney played a decent knock scoring 44 off 42 balls and ensured Australia didn't lose too many wickets in the middle overs after losing two inside the powerplay.

But the Australian innings lacked the firepower needed to post a huge total on the board after being sent in by the South Africans in the middle of the Ring of Fire.

Australia could only manage 134 for the loss of five wickets and South Africa chased it down with 16 balls and eight wickets to spare.

Related Stories
'He has got a bit of swelling on knee': Rohit Sharma provides injury update on Rishabh Pant

'He has got a bit of swelling on knee': Rohit Sharma provides injury update on Rishabh Pant

India's batting crisis takes centre stage in Bengaluru as New Zealand pacers run riot

India's batting crisis takes centre stage in Bengaluru as New Zealand pacers run riot

South Africa stomp over defending champions Australia to book second consecutive T20 World Cup final

South Africa stomp over defending champions Australia to book second consecutive T20 World Cup final

Australia's stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath was bitterly disappointed with the outcome and accepted that they were "outplayed" by the Proteas in the knockout clash.

"It's going to be pretty hard to take. We just didn't really show up tonight. You can't afford to do that in tournaments like this. Full credit to South Africa. They outplayed us tonight," McGrath said in the post-match presentation.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement