Beth Mooney registers maiden ODI World Cup century as Australia script stunning comeback against Pakistan Beth Mooney scored her first ODI World Cup ton and also became the first by an Australian woman vs Pakistan in the tournament to rescue Australia from 115/8. Her 106-run stand with Alana King, who hit a record-breaking 51*, lifted them to a competitive 221.

Colombo:

Beth Mooney delivered a batting masterclass under pressure, scoring a stunning century to rescue Australia from a precarious position in their Women’s ODI World Cup clash against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Her 109 off 114 balls not only marked her first-ever hundred in an ODI World Cup but also made her the first Australian woman to score a century against Pakistan in the tournament’s history.

Walking in at a time when wickets were falling rapidly, the 31-year-old batter showed immense composure. As her teammates struggled to settle, Mooney adjusted her tempo to anchor the innings. She rotated the strike early, soaked in the pressure, and waited patiently to punish the bad balls. Once Pakistan’s bowlers began to tire, she shifted gears and took control of the game, eventually guiding Australia to a respectable total.

King set new record

Her most valuable contribution came in partnership with lower-order batter Alana King, with whom she added 106 runs for the ninth wicket. Their stand turned the momentum completely, lifting Australia from a dire 115/8 to a competitive 221 in their 50 overs.

King, primarily known for her leg-spin, made history with the bat by becoming the first woman to score a half-century at number 10 in Women’s ODI history. Her unbeaten 51 also set a new record for the highest score by a number 10 in women’s ODIs, surpassing South Africa’s Yulandi van der Merwe’s 42* against India back in 2000.

Meanwhile, Mooney has been in stunning form in ODI cricket lately. She scored two centuries and the same number of half-centuries in the last six innings, which proves her extraordinary form, which will be vital for the team in the remainder of the tournament. On the other hand, Pakistan need an extraordinary performance with the bat, to collect the two points.