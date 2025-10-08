Beth Mooney, Alana King create history in women's ODI against Pakistan Beth Mooney and Alana King set a world record with a 106-run ninth-wicket stand in the Women’s ODI World Cup against Pakistan. Mooney scored 109, while King hit 51*, rescuing Australia from 115/8 to a strong total in Colombo.

Colombo:

In a remarkable display of resilience, Beth Mooney and Alana King combined to produce a record-breaking ninth-wicket partnership during Australia’s Women’s ODI World Cup match against Pakistan in Colombo on October 8. The duo added an impressive 106 runs off 97 balls, marking the highest-ever ninth-wicket partnership in Women’s ODI history.

The previous record was held by Ashleigh Gardner and Kim Garth, who put together 77 runs for the ninth wicket in a match against South Africa in North Sydney in 2024. Meanwhile, the highest ninth-wicket partnership in a Women’s ODI World Cup match had stood at 66 runs, set by Kim Price and Yulandi van der Merwe against India in 2000. Mooney and King’s stand shattered both these records, putting their names firmly in the history books.

Mooney, batting at number four, anchored the innings with a composed 109 runs from 114 balls. Her innings included 11 boundaries, showcasing her ability to steady the ship and accelerate when needed. King, primarily known for her bowling, played a powerful supporting role with an unbeaten 51 off 49 balls. Her knock featured three fours and three sixes, adding crucial momentum to Australia’s total.

Australia’s comeback after 115/8

Australia found themselves in trouble early, losing eight wickets for just 115 runs in 33.5 overs. The partnership between Mooney and King rescued the team from a precarious position and helped them post a competitive total of 221 runs, which should be enough for them to secure the win. More so, because the bowlers had a phenomenal start to the match as Kim Garth picked up three wickets as Pakistan were reduced to 49/6.

On the bowling front, Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets for 37 runs in her full quota of 10 overs. Captain Fatima Sana and Rameen Shamim also contributed by taking two wickets each, putting pressure on the Australian batting lineup.