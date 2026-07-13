'Best is yet to come': Yastika Bhatia opens up after becoming first female Test centurion at Lord's

London:

India wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia believes her "best is yet to come" after she became the first women's cricketer to hit a Test century at the iconic Lord's stadium, marking an incredible comeback from a career-threatening knee injury last year.

Bhatia struck 113 off 158 before India declared their second innings at the stroke of tea on day three of the ongoing only Test against England. Her knock was influential in the Indian team setting a massive 457-run target against hosts England.

Speaking on the same, Bhatia took centre stage and opened up on her knock and reflected on becoming the first female Test centurion at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

"It's unbelievable because six months ago I was in a very different place, and if you would have told me that I would have my name on the honours board, I wouldn't have believed it," the Indian wicketkeeper-batter was quoted as saying to PTI.

"The best is yet to come, I have always believed that. But so far it's really good, and I enjoyed my time in the middle. It's just the beginning, a lot more to come, and I am looking forward to that," she added.

Yastika Bhatia credited her family for her comeback

Furthermore, she credited her family, teammates, and support staff for helping her recover from the career-threatening torn ACL in her left knee that she sustained in October last year. The injury, which needed surgery, prevented her from competing in India's ODI World Cup-winning campaign at home.

"A lot of people have been working behind the scenes, my family, my father, mother, my sister, they have been the biggest backbone, support. My coaches, trainers back home, the support staff and teammates here, they have backed me. Also COE, where I underwent rehab. All of them played a crucial role, it wouldn't have been possible without them," she said.

India close in on historic win at Lord's

Bhatia's century came in India's first-ever women's Test at Lord's, and has put the visitors firmly in control. Setting up a target of 457 for England to chase down, It is worth noting that India was reduced to 285 in their first innings before their second-innings declaration, at 341, which has left the hosts chasing an improbable target with two days of play remaining and just four wickets in hand.

The tour had already produced one piece of history during India's bowling innings, where young pacer Kranti Gaud became the first woman to have her name inked on the Lord's Test honours board for a five-wicket haul. Bhatia's century followed soon after, making it back-to-back milestones for the visitors.

(Written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

Also Read: