Bernard Julien, World Cup winner with the West Indies, passes away at 75 Former West Indies all-rounder and 1975 World Cup winner Bernard Julien passed away at the age of 75. A swashbuckling all-rounder, Julien was a key figure in the West Indies' title-winning campaign in the 1975 World Cup.

In heartbreaking news, former West Indies all-rounder and World Cup winner Bernard Julien has passed away at the age of 75. He died in Valsayn, a town in Northern Trinidad, and was one of the most important parts of the squad that propelled the West Indies to their World Cup title win in 1975.

Throughout the inaugural ODI World Cup back in 1975, Julien was a star performer for the West Indies. Taking four wickets against Sri Lanka in the group stages of the tournament and another four-wicket haul against South Africa in the semis. He also played a significant innings with the bat against Australia in the summit clash of the competition.

It is worth noting that Julien represented the West Indies across 24 test matches and 12 ODIs. He scored 866 runs and took 50 wickets in the 24 tests he played and amassed 86 runs with 18 wickets in the 12 ODIs that he represented the side in.

Kishore Shallow opened up on Julien’s passing

After the tragic news of Bernard Julien’s passing, Kishore Shallow, the president of Cricket West Indies, took centre stage and opened up on the tragic news. He offered his condolences to Julien’s loved ones and extended his support to them in the tough times.

"As we honour Bernard Julien, we also recognise the importance of reflection and inclusion. The time has come to view that chapter of our history not through exclusion but through understanding," Kishore Shallow said in a statement released by Cricket West Indies.

"To the family, friends, and loved ones of Bernard Julien, we extend our deepest condolences. His passing reminds us that a life devoted to purpose never truly leaves us. Cricket West Indies stands with you in this moment of loss, and we hope Bernard knew he was valued and loved by the cricketing family he helped to shape, and that he found peace knowing his contribution will always endure,” he added.

