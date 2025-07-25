Bengaluru's Chinnasmway Stadium deemed 'unsuitable and unsafe' for mass gathering The commission appointed by the Karnataka state government has deemed the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to be unsuitable and unsafe for hosting large-scale events. This comes in the report by the commission after 11 people died while celebrating RCB's maiden IPL win.

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been deemed unsuitable and unsafe for large-scale events. This was deemed by a report of Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission, appointed by the Karnataka Government following the stampede that killed 11 people in the aftermath of RCB's maiden title win.

The Karnataka government constituted the one-man commission following the stampede after a huge number of fans had thronged the areas near the stadium to take part in RCB's title win.

"The design and structure of the stadium was unsuitable and unsafe for mass gathering," the commission deemed in its report recently tabled before the state cabinet.

The report could pose threat over Women's World Cup matches

This report could further pose a threat over the matches at the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup. The Chinnaswamy Stadium is scheduled to host the first and the final match of the tournament, and this observation could have a wider impact on those matches.

It may be recalled that the KSCA has already decided to host this year's Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament, scheduled for next month, behind the doors.

Moreover, the commission also noted that the authorities should look to "relocate" large sporting events to venues that have the capacity to hold large gatherings.

"Given these systematic limitations, the commission strongly recommends that stadium authorities consider relocating events that are expected to attract large crowds to venues that are better suited for such large gatherings," the commission stated.

Meanwhile, the commission further proposed some measures to avoid such tragic events in future. It has put suggestions for "adequate entry-exit gates for mass entry and exit (ingress and egress), and emergency evacuation plans compliant with international safety norms."

It deemed that holding "mass events" until these preventive measures are fulfilled could cause more damage. "Until such infrastructural changes are made, continuing to host high attendance events at the current location poses unacceptable risks to public safety, urban mobility and emergency preparedness," it said.