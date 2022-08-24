Bengaluru FC alleges Indian Air force FC of Racial Harassment

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER , Bengaluru FC had continued their consecutive winning streak in the Durand Cup as they blanked Indian Air Force 4-0

Being indifferent isn’t any crime to suffer for. A game that is meant to deliver a spirit of togetherness has been subjected to discrimination. In the ongoing Durand Cup tournament, Bengaluru FC has alleged that one of their players was racially abused during the team's game against Indian Air Force.

The alleged incident took place at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Tuesday.

Today, Indian Super League giants tweeted their club’s statement saying that they have raised this issue to “relevant authorities”.The statement said,” We are in touch with the relevant authorities in this regard. Our message is clear that discrimination has no place anywhere.and Football is for everyone”.

The incidents of discrimination on the Indian field of football are not new. Even former footballers from the North-East had provoked their voices against this by saying,” We are also Indians”. Racism is not only the problem of the USA or any Western country but in India too is a victim of it and additionally has to deal with issues related to caste or any specific sect.

Players like Malemnganba Meitei and Ashalata Devi had also expressed their poignant incidents of discrimination.

ALSO READ: AIFF requests FIFA to lift ban after Supreme Court verdict

ALSO READ: EPL: Manchester United earns revival, defeats Liverpool by 2-1

Although, Bengaluru FC had continued their consecutive winning streak in the Durand Cup as they blanked Indian Air Force 4-0.Roy Krishna (9th min), Sunil Chhetri (23rd min), Faisal Ali (71st min), and Siva Sakthi (93rd min) struck for The Blues as it secured a resounding win.

The goals came in early for Bengaluru, as Krishna opened the scoring in the ninth minute. Skipper Chhetri soon doubled the lead as he sneaked one past IAF goalkeeper Shibinraj following a well-directed cross from Prabir Das in the 23rd minute of the game. Youngster Faisal Ali made it 3-0 after he received an unerring cross from midfielder Suresh Wangjam.

The goal-fest was completed by another youngster, Shiva Shakti, as he beat the IAF goalie to make it 4-0 in the third minute of the stoppage time.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News