Bengal head coach provides major update on Rishabh Pant's fitness ahead of New Zealand series

The stage is set for the upcoming multi-format series between India and New Zealand. The two sides will meet across five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Test matches. Ahead of the series, there have been many talking points for the Indian team as they gear up for the series and showcase some brilliant cricket.

One of the biggest talking points is the inclusion of Rishabh Pant in the squad. It is worth noting that Pant has been dealing with injuries for a long time now, and he recently picked up a back spasm and fever during the recent Irani Cup clash against Jammu and Kashmir.

He has also been ruled out of Delhi’s Ranji Trophy clash, and ahead of the NZ series, Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla took centre stage and provided a crucial update on the Pant’s fitness.

"Team is always first, and nothing is bigger than the team. This is a lesson for youngsters not to let go. There are many incidents such as the Anil Kumble one too. The one who does not give up always moves forward. There is some swelling in his back, but he will be fine for the New Zealand series. He is very solid. We will see him dominate in New Zealand and win games for India," Lakshmi Ratan Shukla was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda via Revsportz.

Ratan Shukla reflected on working alongside Pant at the Irani Cup

Furthermore, Lakshmi Ratan Shukla opened up on his experience of coaching Rishabh Pant at the Irani Cup. He talked about how Pant always manages to keep the environment positive in the dressing room, branding him as a player to have both skills with the bat and in management as well.

"The biggest thing is he always keeps the dressing room environment positive. Whether he is out or not, it is the same. Many players go silent if they get out but he always motivates the team. He kept telling we have been losing for two years we cannot concede the lead, c'mon and stuff. See you will find many good batters. But there are very few with good batting skills and leadership quality together. Pant is one among those," he said.

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