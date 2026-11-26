Mumbai:

Bengal’s wait for a place in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockouts will continue for another season after Rajasthan secured a six-wicket victory in their final Elite Group A fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The defeat confirmed Bengal's elimination for the second successive season, despite finishing the group stage with 16 points. Rajasthan, who had the same tally before the contest, secured the crucial second qualifying position with their successful chase.

Baroda, meanwhile, finished at the top of the group with 20 points and progressed despite losing their final match against Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Bengal’s campaign unravelled largely because of their inability to put together a competitive batting performance when it mattered most. After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led side managed only 157/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Notably, the innings suffered an early collapse. They lost four wickets for just 32 runs inside the opening five overs. Abishek Porel, Aditya Purohit, Easwaran and Shashank Singh failed to provide meaningful contributions, which left the middle order with considerable work to do.

Shakib Gandhi and Karan Lal then briefly revived Bengal’s hopes through a 73-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Lal made 28 runs before he was run out, while Gandhi continued the fight with a 69-run knock off 43 balls. However, the lack of support from the remaining batters prevented Bengal from reaching a stronger total. With the ball, Rajasthan's Deepak Chahar and Arafat Khan were very effective, claiming three wickets each.

What happened in the chase?

Bengal initially appeared capable of defending the target after reducing Rajasthan to 37/3 by the sixth over. However, their advantage disappeared as Mahipal Lomror and Abhishek Tomar took charge of the chase. The pair added 119 runs for the fourth wicket, effectively taking the contest away from Bengal.

Lomror made 74 runs off 35 balls, while opener Tomar remained instrumental with a composed half-century. Rajasthan eventually reached 162/4 in just 16.2 overs. With that, Bengal’s hopes of making it to the knockout once again ended early.

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