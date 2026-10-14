Bengal beat Delhi to kickstart their Ranji Trophy campaign; Gujarat win by 10 wickets

Kalyani:

Bengal and Gujarat opened their Ranji Trophy Group C campaigns with emphatic victories on Wednesday, defeating Delhi by nine wickets and Odisha by 10 wickets, respectively. While Bengal completed a modest chase on the final day in their match against Delhi, Gujarat secured a bonus point after dominating Odisha in Ahmedabad. On the other hand, the Group C fixture between Jharkhand and Kerala in Jamshedpur ended in a draw.

When it comes to Bengal’s match, their victory was built on their commanding first-innings performance. Courtesy of a century each from Sudip Gharami and Abhishek Porel, the hosts posted 429 runs in Kalyani after dismissing Delhi for 240. In reply, the visitors once again struggled with the bat as they were 101 for three at one stage and were bowled out for 277 in 106.2 overs. It left Bengal to chase only 89 runs in the fourth innings.

Captain Ayush Badoni offered the strongest resistance for Delhi, scoring 85 from 134 deliveries with 10 boundaries. Anuj Rawat added 39 off 76 balls, but their efforts were insufficient to prevent Bengal from taking control. Rawat fell to Aamir Gani, while Yash Dhull’s 22 ended against Sumanta Gupta. Badoni was eventually caught by Abhimanyu Easwaran off Pradipta Pramanik, leaving Delhi at 213 for six. Meanwhile, Pramanik finished with three wickets, while Gani and Gupta claimed two apiece.

Bengal chased down 89 in 15.3 overs. Opener Ankur Paul made 38 from 41 balls before departing, while Easwaran remained unbeaten on 34 and Sudip Gharami finished on 16.

Siddharth Desai claims five-wicket haul for Gujarat

In Ahmedabad, left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai delivered a match-winning spell to guide Gujarat past Odisha by 10 wickets. Odisha resumed at 119 for four but managed only 161 in 46.1 overs, with Desai taking five wickets for 36 runs. His haul marked his 16th five-wicket return in first-class cricket.

Notably, Sandeep Pattnaik scored 65 and Ninad Rathva made 53 for Odisha, but the remaining batters struggled against Gujarat’s attack. Left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla also played a significant role, finishing with six wickets across the match, including three for 33 in the second innings.

Gujarat needed just 47 runs for victory and completed the chase without losing a wicket in 9.3 overs under coach Monty Desai.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand collected three points against Kerala in Jamshedpur after securing a first-innings lead in their drawn encounter.

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