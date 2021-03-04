Thursday, March 04, 2021
     
IND vs ENG: Stokes was swearing at me, Virat Kohli intervened & handled it, says Siraj

Things heated up between Indian captain Virat Kohli and England's Ben Stokes as the duo was seen engaging in a heated argument.

New Delhi Published on: March 04, 2021 17:40 IST
Virat Kohli (left) and Ben Stokes involved in a heated argument in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Things heated up between Indian captain Virat Kohli and England's Ben Stokes early on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as the duo was seen engaging in a heated argument.

It seemed that Kohli was upset with something which was said by Stokes to pacer Mohammed Siraj, and the Indian captain approached the English all-rounder to express his concern. 

Following the stumps on the day, Siraj cleared the air on the situation saying the burly Englishman said nasty things to him and was given a fitting reply by skipper Kohli.

"He was swearing at me, so Virat intervened and handled that well," Siraj said.

You can watch the video of the heated argument below: 

More to follow...

