'Ben Stokes was premature': Ex-England batter reacts to 'refusal of handshake' drama in 4th Test against India Former England cricketer Mark Ramprakash said that it would have been interesting to see what the hosts would have done if the opposition skipper had offered a draw with one of their batters being unbeaten on 90, closing in on his maiden hundred.

MANCHESTER:

Former England cricketer Mark Ramprakash admitted that skipper Ben Stokes was a bit premature in offering a draw to India with an hour left in the game on the final day of the Manchester, adding that the decision isn't a one-way traffic and he had to have the opposition skipper's agreement for the same. Ramprakash commended Stokes for a carefully worded chat after the game in the presentation but agreed with India's decision to bat on for a bit more with two batters nearing their Test centuries, which are not as often to come by.

"I thought Ben Stokes spoke really well after the game and I thought he was really balanced in what he said. England had thrown everything they had at India. They pretty much outplayed them for five days but India had not bowed and they played really really well on the last day," Ramprakash told Sky Sports, while saying that England were right in their thinking, having been in the field for close to 140 overs, alluding to Stokes' decision of not bowling any of his frontline bowlers.

"I think Ben was possibly a bit premature going up (to the Indian batters) in the way he did. It has to be agreed by the opposition captain.

"India had one player, Washington Sundar, who hadn't got a hundred before and I know that England side like to not think about milestones but for that player, he may never get there again. It was quite a big moment for him. And equally for Jadeja to try and get another Test hundred. They kind of earned the right to stay on, I suppose, from their point of view," Ramprakash further said, mentioning that it would have been interesting to see if England would have walked off if the opposition skipper had offered a draw with one of their batters being unbeaten on 90, closing in on his maiden hundred given the respect of honours board in everyone's eyes at Lord's and other grounds.

Although Ramprakash did make a quick note of the exchange which followed after the refusal that it reflected poorly on Stokes and his side as they mocked Jadeja for going to complete his century against the formality bowling of Harry Brook and Joe Root.

Both completed their centuries and five overs later, Jadeja and Sundar finally shook hands with Stokes and Co, bringing the Manchester Test to a draw.