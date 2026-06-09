Ben Stokes to retire from international cricket? Reports make major claim after nightclub incident

New Delhi:

England Test captain Ben Stokes might well drop the retirement bombshell after the latest nightclub incident, which has sent him and fast-bowler Gus Atkinson into major trouble. Stokes and Atkinson have courted controversy after they "breached the team protocols" and went to a nightclub - Rex Room in Chelsea after England's 115-run win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The two players were involved in an argument with Saracens Rugby player Totoa Auvaa, and the fracas led to Auvaa throwing a punch. While the players escaped any injury, the security officer was struck and reportedly needed stitches. The ECB took the matter into its hands and began the investigation.

Stokes' future in major doubt

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Stokes can go on to retire from international cricket. The report added that the cricketer is thought to be considering the decision, bringing down the curtains to a 15-year-long career despite him being only 35.

It stated that the ECB gave Stokes the option of stepping down as captain on Monday on his own terms. However, the all-rounder has not made a decision in his captaincy yet, and the board can remove him from the post in the wake of the incident. Apart from retirement, Stokes can also consider taking a break from the sport, something which he did in 2021 due to mental health issues before taking over as the Test captain the next year.

Stokes, Atkinson set to be suspended

The report further added that both Stokes and Atkinson are likely to be suspended for the remainder of their Test series against New Zealand. ECB has not named a squad for the second Test, which will be played at Oval from June 17 onwards. They are delaying the squad announcement to hear from Stokes on his future.

The ECB had released a statement after the incident, hinting that neither would be named in the squad for the second Test. "The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men's Test against New Zealand," the ECB's statement said.

"Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place. We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course. The Cricket Regulator has been informed, and we will provide a further update when possible."

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