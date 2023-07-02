'Ben Stokes the most competitive bloke...' - From Kohli to Vaughan, stars hail England captain's special knock

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes gave Australia a real scare in his team's pursuit of a record chase in the Lord's Test of Ashes 2023. Going behind, Australia's 371-run target, Stokes nearly pulled off another miracle, reminding the fans of a special Headingly Test win four years ago. England had their backs against the wall after the departure of the last recognised batter Jonny Bairstow with 178 runs still needed to achieve parity with Australia.

Stokes displayed a huge fight and took on his beast Bazball mode after Bairstow's controversial dismissal, riding the Aussie bowlers all-round the park. His special 155-run knock attracted huge applause from cricket fans and experts around the globe even though, England fell 43 runs short.

India's former captain Virat Kohli was of full praise to the English captain and applauded him for being the most competitive bloke he has faced.

"I wasn’t joking about calling Ben Stokes the most competitive bloke I’ve played against. Innings of the highest quality but Australia is too good at the moment," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

The former England captain was also proud of the special Stokes show at Lord's. "That was as good as it gets … 155 incredible runs," Vaughan wrote.

