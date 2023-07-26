Ben Stokes reveals his frustration about not being able to bowl, rules out ODI return for ICC World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes in the practice session before The Oval Test on July 25, 2023

England red-ball team captain Ben Stokes denied his chances of bowling in the fifth Test match against Australia on Wednesday, July 26. Pace all-rounder didn't bowl in the last two Test matches despite impressive bowling in the second match of Ashes 2023 at Lord's.

The 32-year-old all-rounder bowled 12 consecutive overs at Lord's and also scored a sensational knock of 155 in the second innings. But that took a big toll on the player's physical condition for the remaining series. He has struggled with a recurring knee issue in the last two years, which has also restricted him to just 38 overs in 2023.

Stokes revealed that he is looking for a potential surgery after Ashes to overcome his knee struggles. He also revealed his desire to be involved in a game in an all-rounder role and said that's its frustrating to miss out on regular bowling.

"It's (bowling regularly) something I obviously want to get sorted," Stokes told reporters in a pre-match conference at The Oval on Wednesday. "The times in which I've seen specialists and stuff like that there has been cricket around. So, as it's been manageable, we've just cracked on.

It's something I've done since I was a kid. Wanting to be involved with the game is something that's got the best out myself. I said in Wellington, after that game, that it has been frustrating in the last couple of years not being able to have the same impact and play the same role that I have done for the last 10 years."

However, despite Ben Stokes' unavailability as a bowler in the last two matches, England have been top of their game in this series. They won confidently at Lord's and then almost pulled off a dominant win at Manhcester if it had not been for the rain.

Stokes was also asked about his potential return to ODI cricket ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. Stokes immediately ruled out his return and said that he has retired for good from the 50-over format.

Latest Cricket News