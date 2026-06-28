Ben Stokes retires: 5 huge milestones of England icon as he walks into the sunset

New Delhi:

Ben Stokes has announced his International retirement, as the England all-rounder is set to hang up his boots after the completion of the ongoing third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. Stokes will walk away as one of England's most-decorated cricketers, having been an ODI World Cup and a T20 World Cup winner.

Stokes has played some stellar knocks for England, including that epic unbeaten 135 in the Headingley Test against Australia the Ashes alive. He also scored an unbeaten 84 to help England win their maiden ODI World Cup in 2019. Stokes goes back holding some massive milestones. Here we take a look at some of them as he retires from International cricket.

7000 runs and 250 wickets: Stokes has recently become just the second player in the history of Test cricket to reach the milestone of 7000 runs and 250 Test wickets during the Trent Bridge Test. He joined Jacques Kallis as only the second one to achieve the feat when he took four wickets to reach 250 wickets during the first innings of the Test against New Zealand.

Most sixes in Tests: Stokes also walks away with the most sixes hit in Test cricket in the world. Until now, the England skipper has slammed 136 maximums in 219 innings and he would fancy a few more when he would come out to bat in the second innings of the Trent Bridge Test, his final outing for England.

Highest score at No.6: Stokes also holds the world record for the highest score by any player playing at No.6 in Test cricket. He scored a marathon 258 during a Test match against South Africa in 2016 at Cape Town.

Highest ODI score by an England batter: Stokes also holds the record for the highest ODI score by an England batter. He made an epic 182 against New Zealand in an ODI at The Oval in September 2023, little before the start of the 2023 World Cup.

Fastest double century for England: Stokes also owns the record for having scored the fastest double century for England in Test cricket and the second fastest overall. He got to his double ton in just 163 balls during that epic 258 against South Africa in Cape Town.

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