Ben Stokes registers maiden golden duck, owns unwanted record for captain in Tests Ben Stokes registered his first golden duck in Tests as Siraj dismissed him with a snorter, leaving England at 84/5 at one stage. Stokes now holds the record for most single-digit scores as captain (16) since the start of the Bazball era in May 2022.

Birmingham:

England captain Ben Stokes registered his maiden golden duck in Test cricket. Against India on Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test, Stokes arrived after Joe Root’s dismissal. On the very first ball he faced, the all-rounder was surprised by a snorter from Mohammed Siraj that brushed his gloves and carried comfortably to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. The dismissal in the 22nd over left the hosts struggling at 84/5.

Stokes also owns the unwanted record for most single-digit scores as captain since May 2022, since the ‘Bazball’ era began. The England captain now has 16 single-digit scores in the same time frame, which is two more than former West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite. Rohit Sharma, Najmul Shanto and Andrew Balbirnie stand third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Most single-digit scores for a captain in Tests since May 2022

Player No. of single-digit scores Ben Stokes 16 Kraigg Brathwaite 14 Rohit Sharma 13 Najmul Shanto 8 Andrew Balbirnie 8

More to follow..