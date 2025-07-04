Ben Stokes registers maiden golden duck, owns unwanted record for captain in Tests

England captain Ben Stokes registered his maiden golden duck in Test cricket. Against India on Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test, Stokes arrived after Joe Root’s dismissal. On the very first ball he faced, the all-rounder was surprised by a snorter from Mohammed Siraj that brushed his gloves and carried comfortably to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. The dismissal in the 22nd over left the hosts struggling at 84/5.
Stokes also owns the unwanted record for most single-digit scores as captain since May 2022, since the ‘Bazball’ era began. The England captain now has 16 single-digit scores in the same time frame, which is two more than former West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite. Rohit Sharma, Najmul Shanto and Andrew Balbirnie stand third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Most single-digit scores for a captain in Tests since May 2022
|Player
|No. of single-digit scores
|Ben Stokes
|16
|Kraigg Brathwaite
|14
|Rohit Sharma
|13
|Najmul Shanto
|8
|Andrew Balbirnie
|8
More to follow..