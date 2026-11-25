New Delhi:

Former England cricketer Ben Stokes has registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2027. He missed the previous two years to focus on international cricket and manage his workload, but following his international retirement, the all-rounder plans to play franchise cricket more regularly. He has placed himself in the highest base-price bracket of INR 2 crore, as reported by Cricinfo.

Meanwhile, the 2027 auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16. Stokes' return to the registration list became possible because of a restriction introduced before the 2025 mega auction. Under the rule, players who had previously participated in the IPL but failed to register for the mega auction could not enter the following mini auction. This meant the England all-rounder had to wait until 2027 to become eligible again.

His last IPL appearance came with Chennai Super Kings in 2023. Before that, he represented three franchises, including Rising Pune Supergiants, who secured his services for INR 14.5 crore in 2017. Six years later, CSK spent INR 16.25 crore to bring him into their squad, although a knee problem restricted his participation to just two matches.

Stokes also has a Big Bash League commitment, having signed with Adelaide Strikers in September. His contract was reportedly valued at approximately AU$500,000.

Now, returning to the IPL, Stokes is expected to be a popular pick. He is someone who can open the batting, feature in the middle order and most importantly, will bowl all four overs. He will definitely be in demand and here are three franchises that will target him in the auction.

3. Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants love all-rounders in the mix. They did trade for Sam Curran ahead of the retention deadline, but with Stokes on the offer, the side will certainly look to bring in the cricketer, who can also captain the side after Rishabh Pant. LSG also have INR 47.45 crore in the bank and can spend a good chunk on Stokes.

When it comes to the foreign combination of LSG, Marsh and Pooran will definitely start for the team. Ben Stokes and Sam Curran could be the other two. Josh Inglis can also feature if LSG want to strengthen their batting. Otherwise, a foreign pacer can come into the mix.

2. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad could be interested in having Stokes, as he can replace Travis Head at the top of the order. Else, Ishan Kishan can pair with Abhishek Sharma at top, with Stokes batting at number three. With SRH having INR 35.15 crore in the bank, they can spend money on the all-rounder. The move will also allow them to open the bowling with Stokes.

1. Mumbai Indians

After Hardik Pandya’s departure, Mumbai Indians will be looking to add a dependable all-rounder into the mix. Stokes can fit perfectly into the team. They can open with Ryan Rickelton, with Will Jacks at number three. Stokes can bat at five or six, while they can play an overseas pacer if needed, or Mitchell Santner. Another possible option for them is to play Sherfane Rutherford too.

In that case, Rohit and Rickelton can open, with Jacks at three and Suryakumar Yadav at four. Rutherford and Stokes can feature at five and six, with Naman Dhir at seven. Shardul, Bumrah and Arshdeep can be the three pacers.

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