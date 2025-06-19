Ben Stokes' reflects on England's preparations on facing Jasprit Bumrah ahead of India series England Test skipper Ben Stokes took centre stage and talked about how England have been preparing to take on ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He revealed that England do not fear Bumrah ahead of the India series.

New Delhi:

India and England are all set to lock horns across five Test matches. Both sides kick off the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle from June 20. The first Test of the series will be held at Headingley in Leeds, and both sides will be looking to put in a good performance in the upcoming series.

With the upcoming series looming on the horizon, one of the most anticipated battles on the field would be when ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah takes on England’s batting attack. There is no doubt that Bumrah is one of the best pacers in world cricket currently, and it could prove to be quite the task for England to take on Bumrah.

However, England’s Test skipper, Ben Stokes, took centre stage and revealed that there is no fear within the English batters around Bumrah and that they are completely prepared to take on the ace pacer.

“No fear, I don’t think one bowler alone is going to win the series for either team. All 11 [players] have to stand up. I don’t think there is just one person in either team holding the key to success,” Ben Stokes said ahead of the first Test.

Jasprit Bumrah’s record against England in Test cricket

Speaking of Jasprit Bumrah, the star pacer has an exceptional record against England in the longest format. In the 14 matches that Bumrah has played against England in Tests, the star pacer has taken 60 wickets to his name.

Furthermore, his record when playing in England speaks volumes as well. Bumrah has played 9 matches in England, where he has taken 37 wickets to his name and has been a constant threat to the side. With the upcoming series approaching, Ben Stokes’ men will once again look to be wary of Bumrah and India’s pace battery.

