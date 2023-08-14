Monday, August 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Ben Stokes ready to come out of retirement for England's World Cup defence; CSK set to suffer big

Ben Stokes ready to come out of retirement for England's World Cup defence; CSK set to suffer big

England's Test captain Ben Stokes announced his retirement from ODIs last year citing unsustainability as an all-format player owing to grueling scheduling and his dodgy knee but is now prepared to make a comeback ahead of the World Cup.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 14, 2023 23:05 IST
Ben Stokes is set to come out of retirement for World Cup
Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes is set to come out of retirement for World Cup

England Test captain Ben Stokes in a sudden turn of events is set to come out of retirement in ODIs ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Stokes, who announced his retirement from ODIs last year citing unsustainability as an all-format player owing to grueling scheduling and his dodgy knee, is prepared to make a comeback and help England in their World Cup defence.

Stokes, who was a key member of Eoin Morgan's World Cup-winning side in 2019, played a match-winning knock of 84* in the final against New Zealand. As per a report in The Telegraph UK, Stokes is willing to make a comeback in the ODIs if captain Jos Buttler asks him to. Even though there are concerns around Stokes' knee, which has been troubling him for quite some time, the star all-rounder is ready to let go of IPL 2024 season for the champions Chennai Super Kings. The report further stated that England are ready to play Stokes as a specialist batter in the middle order amid fears of his bowling workload.

Stokes, who was picked by the Men in Yellow for INR 16.25 crore at the auction, played just two games for CSK in IPL 2023 and missed the remaining season due to injury and when he got fit, he couldn't find a place in the side. As per a PTI report, Stokes will undergo a long-delayed knee surgery following the Test series against India in March 2024 and hence will miss the IPL.

Last year, after playing his final ODI in Durham against South Africa, Stokes while announcing his retirement had said, "This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way.

"As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it's not as hard dealing with the fact I can't give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it."

Related Stories
England to request Ben Stokes to make ODI comeback for World Cup defence in India

England to request Ben Stokes to make ODI comeback for World Cup defence in India

WATCH: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer undergo match simulation ahead of Asia Cup; Rishabh Pant shares video

WATCH: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer undergo match simulation ahead of Asia Cup; Rishabh Pant shares video

Mumbai Indians star gets maiden call-up as South Africa announce white-ball squads for AUS series

Mumbai Indians star gets maiden call-up as South Africa announce white-ball squads for AUS series

But with a chance to replicate 2019's feat, both Stokes and England wouldn't want to miss the World Cup in India in less than two months' time. Before the World Cup, England will play a four-match ODI series against New Zealand and then a three-game series against Ireland, both at home. 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News