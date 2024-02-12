Monday, February 12, 2024
     
  5. Ben Stokes on cusp of major Test milestone, set to join Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting in elite club

Ben Stokes made his Test debut at the Adelaide Oval against Australia in the 2013/14 Ashes. The southpaw has led England in 21 Tests and won 14 out of those.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2024 14:38 IST
Ben Stokes.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ben Stokes.

England's red-ball captain Ben Stokes is standing at the threshold of a major milestone which will put him in an elite club of cricketers featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Virat Kohli among others.

Stokes, 32, is one game away from recording 100 Test appearances for the Three Lions and in all likelihood, the third Test in Rajkot between India and England, starting February 15, will be the 100th Test of his career.

Should Stokes play in Rajkot, he'll become the 74th Test cricketer in the history of the sport with a minimum of 100 Test caps and the 16th England cricketer to achieve the feat.

England cricketers with the most Test appearances

Matches Player
184 James Anderson
167 Stuart Broad
161 Alastair Cook
137 Joe Root
133 Alec Stewart
118 Ian Bell
118 Graham Gooch
117 David Gower
115 Michael Atherton
114 Michael Cowdrey
108 Geoffrey Boycott
104 Kevin Pietersen
102 Ian Botham
100 Andrew Strauss
100 Graham Thorpe
99 Ben Stokes

Stokes is enjoying a wonderful Test career. The southpaw is one of the leading allrounders in world cricket at the moment. 

He has racked up 6251 runs for the Three Lions and is three shy of 200 Test poles. The World Cup winner averages 36.34 with the willow in hand and has notched up 13 centuries and 31 fifties in the red-ball format.

Though he isn't bowling at the moment after having recovered from knee surgery, the right-arm quick wields an impressive bowling record too.

He has grabbed his Test wickets at an average of 32.07, including eight four-wicket hauls and four five-fors.

England's Test squad for India series:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson.

