Ben Stokes on cusp of major Test milestone, set to join Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting in elite club

England's red-ball captain Ben Stokes is standing at the threshold of a major milestone which will put him in an elite club of cricketers featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Virat Kohli among others.

Stokes, 32, is one game away from recording 100 Test appearances for the Three Lions and in all likelihood, the third Test in Rajkot between India and England, starting February 15, will be the 100th Test of his career.

Should Stokes play in Rajkot, he'll become the 74th Test cricketer in the history of the sport with a minimum of 100 Test caps and the 16th England cricketer to achieve the feat.

England cricketers with the most Test appearances

Matches Player 184 James Anderson 167 Stuart Broad 161 Alastair Cook 137 Joe Root 133 Alec Stewart 118 Ian Bell 118 Graham Gooch 117 David Gower 115 Michael Atherton 114 Michael Cowdrey 108 Geoffrey Boycott 104 Kevin Pietersen 102 Ian Botham 100 Andrew Strauss 100 Graham Thorpe 99 Ben Stokes

Stokes is enjoying a wonderful Test career. The southpaw is one of the leading allrounders in world cricket at the moment.

He has racked up 6251 runs for the Three Lions and is three shy of 200 Test poles. The World Cup winner averages 36.34 with the willow in hand and has notched up 13 centuries and 31 fifties in the red-ball format.

Though he isn't bowling at the moment after having recovered from knee surgery, the right-arm quick wields an impressive bowling record too.

He has grabbed his Test wickets at an average of 32.07, including eight four-wicket hauls and four five-fors.

England's Test squad for India series:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson.