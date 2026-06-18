Ben Stokes likely to return to England squad for third Test vs NZ, will be stripped of captaincy: Report

London:

Ben Stokes is expected to become available for England's third Test against New Zealand. After an investigation into a disciplinary breach reached its conclusion, Stokes is reported to be running in England colours, but will not be seen leading the side.

Local English media reports that the England camp is optimistic that the all-rounder will feature in the Trent Bridge Test in Nottingham following developments in a case that has dominated discussion around the national side over the past fortnight. A decision from the Cricket Regulator is expected on Friday after the independent body completed an accelerated inquiry into events that followed England's opening Test victory at Lord's.

Stokes and fellow England player Gus Atkinson were investigated after breaching the team's midnight curfew. Both cricketers were interviewed as part of the process, which concluded on Thursday. The pair are understood to have received one-match suspensions, already served during the ongoing second Test at The Oval, along with financial penalties, as The Times reported.

Joe Root likely to continue captaincy

While the expected outcome clears the path for Stokes to return to action, questions remain over the captaincy. England are reportedly considering a cautious approach regarding the 35-year-old's immediate responsibilities, with Joe Root likely to continue as stand-in skipper for the Nottingham fixture even if Stokes is selected as a player.

Any long-term decision regarding the leadership role appears likely to be deferred. England's schedule provides a window for further deliberation after the New Zealand series, with their next Test assignment not due until a home contest against Pakistan in mid-August.

Uncertainty also surrounds Stokes' future involvement beyond the next Test. His relationship with head coach Brendon McCullum has come under scrutiny in the aftermath of the incident, adding another dimension to discussions about his future with the national side.

Stokes has, however, received clearance from the England and Wales Cricket Board to play for Durham in their County Championship match against Northamptonshire beginning on Friday, offering him an immediate return to competitive cricket. He has been named in the Durham squad for the clash. Upon completing that, he is expected to join the England squad.

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