Ben Stokes joins Northern Superchargers as mentor for The Hundred 2025 campaign England's test skipper Ben Stokes recently revealed that he would be taking the role of a mentor for Northern Superchargers for The Hundred 2025 campaign. Stokes will be joining Andrew Flintoff's staff in the side for the ongoing campaign.

In a major development, England’s test skipper Ben Stokes has joined The Hundred’s franchise Northern Superchargers as a mentor for The Hundred 2025. It is worth noting that Stokes played for Superchargers in The Hundred across the 2021 and 2024 editions, and while he will not play in the 2025 edition, he will look to provide the best counsel as a mentor.

It was already announced in February 2025 that Ben Stokes would be missing The Hundred 2025 to better manage his fitness for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia in the latter stages of 2025. However, with the shoulder injury that Stokes sustained that ruled him out of the fifth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 test, the ace all-rounder would not have been fit to play The Hundred anyway.

He will be joining head coach Andrew Flintoff’s backroom staff at Northern Superchargers and they will be hoping to put in their best efforts in leading the side to the title in 2025.

Stokes reflects on his mentorship role

Ben Stokes recently came forward and revealed that he would be taking on the mentorship role for Superchargers in The Hundred 2025. He revealed that he had to make a decision on whether he would play The Hundred 2025 or not in January. He would be continuing with his rehab during his time with Superchargers.

"You will see me knocking about the Hundred, not in a playing way, I had to make a decision in January if I would participate in the comp, but that was after my hamstring surgery. I said I'd still like to be a part of it, so I will be milling about. I won't have a notebook and pen. I said I would come and give my time to the team. I will be cracking on with my rehab,” Stokes was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

