Watch: Ben Stokes amazes fans with stunning handstand during Day 3

England all-rounder Ben Stokes performed the handstand during the Day 3 of the Chennai Test against India on Monday. Stokes' handstand received huge applause from the crowd, and Twitter, too, applauded the all-rounder.

The incident took place during the second session of the third day, when Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin continued to steer India to a big lead in the second innings.

Earlier, both Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin reached their respective half-centuries during the Day 3 of the game. The duo had added 88 runs in their partnership by the time of writing this copy.

India were at 156 for six lunch with Kohli (38 batting off 86) and Ashwin (34 batting off 38) going strong after India lost a flurry of wickets in the first hour of play.

India added 102 valuable runs in the session with the loss of five wickets after resuming the day at 54 for one.

For England, left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who bowled a long spell this morning, was the best bowler with 3 for 63 while Moeen Ali (2/46) was the other wicket-taker.