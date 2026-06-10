Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson punished for nightclub row, England name interim captain for 2nd New Zealand Test

New Delhi:

Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have lost their places in England's Test squad for the second match against New Zealand in the wake of their nightclub incident, which has put Stokes captaincy and future in major doubt. England have named Joe Root as their interim captain, ahead of the official vice-captain Harry Brook, for the second match that will be played at The Oval from June 17 onwards.

What was the nightclub incident about?

This came after Stokes and Atkinson were found involved in a nightclub incident after their win over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's. The two players had breached the team's protocol of midnight curfew and went to a Chelsea nightclub, where they had an altercation with a rugby player. It has been revealed that the incident broke out following an argument between Atkinson and Saracens Rugby player Totoa Auvaa.

As per multiple reports, the Saracens squad came to the club to celebrate the end of their domestic season. The two English players were involved in a fracas with Auvaa, who threw a punch in the subsequent affray. The punch from Auvaa, who is said to be weighing 275lbs (125kg), hit the England security manager, who needed medical attention and stitches. As per reports, the ECB has said that the two cricketers were "not the aggressors".

Stokes to meet advisors for dicussing his future

Meanwhile, Stokes was to meet his advisors to discuss his future on Wednesday. There are reports that Stokes could announce his international retirement. He had even contemplated the decision, but it has been reported that he cooled down on it. He was scheduled to meet Neil Fairbrother, his long-term friend, to decide the best route forward for him.

Root named interim captain; Archer, Cox included in squad

Meanwhile, Root has been named the interim captain for the second Test ahead of Brook, who himself was fined for a nightclub incident of his own during England's tour of New Zealand late last month. England have included Jofra Archer and Jordan Cox in place of Stokes and Atkinson. Both were part of the Indian Premier League, with Archer being a Rajasthan Royals regular and Cox part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bench. Archer was not picked for the first Test due to the short turnaround between the IPL and the start of the first Test. Cox has not made his Test debut yet, having been denied his maiden cap twice due to injuries.

England Test squad: Joe Root (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, James Rew, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue

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