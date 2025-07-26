Ben Stokes etches name in history, equals 89-year-old feat after stellar show against India in Manchester Star England skipper Ben Stokes after completing his half century against India in Manchester equalled a 89-year-old record of an England skipper performing with both the bat and the ball in a game of Test cricket.

MANCHESTER:

England further continued their dominant show against team India on day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Taking on the visitors at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, are rapidly approaching the 600-run mark in the first innings of the game thanks to the brilliance of their batting attacks.

However, throughout the game, England skipper Ben Stokes has stolen the show with his performance for the hosts. In India’s first innings with the bat, Stokes was England’s highest wicket-taker, with five wickets in his name.

Furthermore, with the bat, Stokes has been exceptional as well. By the end of day 3, Stokes was batting on a score of 77* runs and hopes to further improve his numbers in the early stages of the day. Performing exceptionally, this was the first time in 89 years that an England skipper took a five-wicket haul and scored 50+ runs in a single Test game.

Stanley Jackson in 1905 and Gubby Allen in 1936 against Australia were the last two England skippers to achieve the feat, with Ben Stokes adding his name to the elite list as well.

India hope to limit England as soon as possible

Speaking of the game between England and India, England find themselves on a score of 544 runs with seven wickets lost. Ben Stokes, on a score of 77, and Liam Dawson, on a score of 21* runs, will hope to take England well past 600 runs in the first innings of the game.

On the other hand, Team India will hope to take the remaining wickets as soon as possible. Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja have taken two wickets each so far; Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, and Mohammed Siraj have struck once each as well. India has a daunting task ahead of them on day 4 of the clash, and the best performance will be expected from the visitors’ bowling attack.

