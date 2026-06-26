June 26, 2026
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Ben Stokes creates history with four-wicket haul in third Test vs New Zealand

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

England captain Ben Stokes starred with a four-wicket haul and completed 250 Test wickets during the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. He also became the first England all-rounder with 7,000-plus Test runs and 250 wickets, joining Jacques Kallis in the elite club.

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes Image Source : AP
Nottingham:

England captain Ben Stokes reached another remarkable milestone in his Test career, claiming his 250th wicket during the second day of the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The landmark feat was achieved after he dismissed Mitchell Santner for four runs in the final delivery of the 101st over. With that, Stokes is now the ninth England bowler to register 250 or more Test wickets. 

The achievement also underlines his exceptional all-round ability, as he became the first England player to combine 250 Test wickets with over 7,000 runs. Across Test history, only South African great Jacques Kallis has previously accomplished this rare all-round double.

Kiwi middle order flops after tremendous start

Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway played some phenomenal cricket on Day 1 of the third Test. They dominated the proceedings, scoring 151 and 157 runs, respectively, setting the tone for the visitors. They stitched a partnership of 317 runs, allowing New Zealand to dominate, but the middle order flopped again, giving England a chance to fight back. 

Batting at three, Henry Nicholls showed signs of form, scoring 36 runs. Tom Blundell added 30, while all the other batters struggled to make any sort of impact. Stokes dominated the show with the ball on Day 2 of the match, claiming four wickets as New Zealand were bundled for 438 runs after 114.5 overs.

Given the start, the Kiwis should have added 200 more runs at least to keep England on the back foot. However, because of the poor show from the middle order, England would be hoping to crawl back into the contest with the bat. They need a positive start in the second innings as the pair of Emilio Gay and Ben Duckett will have a massive responsibility. Their star batter Joe Root will also have to put up a show to bridge the gap and the return of Stokes is certainly a massive boost for the batting unit.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears, William O'Rourke

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

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